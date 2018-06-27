Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo
File photo KatarzynaBialasiewicz
News

Accused fraudster swindles women victims on dating websites

Sarah Barnham
by
27th Jun 2018 8:26 AM

A 47-YEAR-OLD Tewantin man has been charged following accusations he used online dating websites to defraud women of money and property after building relationships with them.

Officer in Charge of Gympie CIB Detective Sergeant Rob Lowry said the man went by the name of "David" on the dating sites, but used several different last names.

Sgt Lowry said police would allege "Whittaker" was of the more commonly used last names by the man.

He was arrested at Gympie on Thursday and charged with eight counts of driving unlicensed, three counts of fraud and stealing.

Sgt Lowry said the man was also accused of stealing farming goods from Moonie and selling them.

He said police wanted to talk to anyone who had contact with the man online.

"If you have any concerns or believe you are a victim, then please contact police," St Lowry said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Details released on family left devastated by horror fatal

    premium_icon Details released on family left devastated by horror fatal

    News While the family and the Imbil community tries to come to terms with the tragedy, at least some good news today on the condition of the children who survivied

    • 27th Jun 2018 9:38 AM
    Gympie region ratepayers, get ready to dig deep

    premium_icon Gympie region ratepayers, get ready to dig deep

    Council News 75 per cent of the region's property owners will cop a big hike.

    9 ways to keep warm over winter

    premium_icon 9 ways to keep warm over winter

    Weather Keeping cosy when the temperature plummets

    New council laws called 'anti-competitive'

    premium_icon New council laws called 'anti-competitive'

    Council News Council refutes the laws will let them create a monopoly.

    Local Partners