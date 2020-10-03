Accused drug baron allegedly laundered profits in Bali clubs

An alleged drug dealer is accused of laundering drug profits profits through Bali nightclubs.

A DARWIN man accused of dealing more than $1 million dollars worth of cannabis and allegedly laundering the profits through Bali nightclubs has been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

In documents tendered in court and obtained by the NT News, prosecutors allege Peter Shayne Smith was the boss of a "commercial drug supply and international money laundering syndicate", selling cannabis to hundreds of customers from his Parap unit.

The49-year-old's takings from the illicit trade allegedly totalled more than $1 million dollars, $324,000 of which prosecutors claim Smith then invested in Kuta clubs, including Embassy and HQ, in a bid to convert the ill-gotten cash into a legitimate income.

Police allege Smith communicated using a "basic code" during messages and conversations captured on phone taps in which his customers would "drop by for a coffee" or "come around for a beer" or just sent out a smiley face when a new shipment was in.

On one day in November last year, prosecutors claim Smith sent a smiley face to 135 different people, dozens of whom replied and then allegedly came over to buy drugs.

On February 12, police recorded Smith allegedly telling another man to carry $7000 cash with him on board a flight to Indonesia to give to his business partner in the laundering operation.

"I want you to go and put three grand in your bank account," he allegedly said.

"That way when you're going through customs, if they ask if you have more than 10 grand you are telling the truth and you can just get it out at the other end."

The same month, Smith was overheard allegedly giving $10,000 to one of his suppliers to source cannabis in Adelaide and the other man was arrested and the drugs seized.

On March 6, officers recorded Smith allegedly buying 645g of the highly sought after "Alaskan purple" cannabis strain from another man for $7920.

"You are a lifesaver," he said.

"I'm sick of telling people to come back in an hour or two."

By March 17, after another of his suppliers was arrested bringing 32kg of cannabis back from Melbourne, Smith was recorded allegedly telling his father he felt a "squeeze coming on" and was arrested the next day.

"Two of my mates have been arrested," a transcript tendered in court reads.

"Maybe they're listening to my phone, maybe they're in my house."

In sending the case to trial this week, veteran Local Court judge Greg Cavanagh said it was "one of the largest cannabis peddling operations I've seen for years".

