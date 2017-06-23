Accused drink driver 're-appears' after dropping off radar

AN ACCUSED high-range Gold Coast drink driver escaped police detection for nearly two-and-a-half years, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday.

Damien Clint Kaestner's Gympie court appearance on Tuesday followed a disappearance from the Gold Coast, the court was told, after Kaestner had failed to appear at Southport Magistrates Court.

The court was told that Kaestner was seen riding his motorcycle at Nerang and later was shown to have been under the influence of liquor. Police told the court Kaestner, 37, now of Pie Creek, had crashed the motorcycle, with police not far behind.

"Due to chest injuries, he was unable to provide a breath test,” the court was told. But a blood test at Southport Hospital three- and-a-half hours after the crash had shown a blood alcohol reading of 0.226%, police claimed.

Kaestner pleaded guilty this week to failing to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court, but Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered he not be punished.

Speaking from the dock, Kaestner said he had been unconscious after his crash and had never been made aware of his blood alcohol level. Mr Woodford adjourned the drink and disqualified driving charge to July 6.