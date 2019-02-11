‘Have a car accident and die’: accused email pest

A man who appeared in Southport Magistrate’s Court on domestic violence charges has been refused bail after making a comment comparing the gender of his alleged vicitim and the judge.

The 37-year-old with a history of unlawful stalking and using a carriage service to harass convictions fronted the Southport Magistrates Court after being arrested and taken into custody on Friday.

He told Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan he didn't want to be "rude" by mentioning her gender.

"I'm not making excuses for myself but given there's a female involved and you're a female magistrate, I'm not, I'm (trying to say) anything rude, I make that very clear," he said.

He said he would not reoffend if released on bail.

"I'm just saying that maybe down the turn this will lead to obviously a bit of time (in custody) but I'd be very appreciative," he said.

"If I was lucky enough to be granted bail today no questions asked … it's the very, very last chance."

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces charges of using a carriage service to harass and stalking relating to a period between October and December last year.

Police submitted he was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear in court and said he had actively been avoiding the charges progressing.

He allegedly sent 199 emails to his former partner and sent other emails to his property manager telling them to "have a car accident and die".

"He's clearly distressed and needs to move on from the relationship which he needs to do," the prosecutor said.

The court heard the man was on bail for stalking charges, which he was due to face in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Defence lawyer Jason Grant, who appeared as a friend of the court, said the man could be granted bail with conditions that included he not be allowed to access any email accounts.

Ms O'Callaghan refused bail and adjourned to matter until February 15.