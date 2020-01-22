Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard in court for the first time.
New charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard in court for the first time.
Crime

Accused cancer faker charged with defrauding boyfriend

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
22nd Jan 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fresh charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard at Townsville Magistrates Court.

This is the second set of charges against Ms Wieland, who police allege lied about having terminal ovarian cancer and dishonestly obtained $55,000 in GoFundMe donations in 2018.

The new charges, some of which are for offences committed against her former boyfriend Bradley James Congerton, included fraud, forgery and possession of restricted drugs.

Mr Congerton, who is in the Australian Defence Force, became her full-time carer as a result of the alleged illness.

Ms Wieland was supposed to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today, but her absence was excused because she now lives in Gladstone.

Magistrate Steven Mosch said the case had received significant publicity.

The case will be mentioned again on January 29, her appearance is excused. Ms Wieland is expected to be committed to higher court for the first set of charges on the same day.

Photo taken by Lucy Wieland. She allegedly claimed she had terminal cancer. Photo: Supplied
Photo taken by Lucy Wieland. She allegedly claimed she had terminal cancer. Photo: Supplied
cancer court crime fraud lucy victoria wieland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Rate your councillors’ performance

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Rate your councillors’ performance

        News The four-year term of Gympie council is nearly at its end, and now you can have your say on how they did.

        10cm hail, trees down as severe storm moves through region

        premium_icon 10cm hail, trees down as severe storm moves through region

        News Across southeast Queensland in the past four days 250,000 lightning strikes were...

        • 22nd Jan 2020 3:59 PM
        Bushfire lookout hit by thieves, leaving district at risk

        premium_icon Bushfire lookout hit by thieves, leaving district at risk

        News The thieves have forced their way in to this well known Gympie region fire tower...

        '140 dairies would collapse if LNP had their way': Minister

        '140 dairies would collapse if LNP had their way': Minister

        News Queensland dairy farms would be “driven to the brink of collapse”