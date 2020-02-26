Accused ‘boning knife stabber’ to front Gympie court today

A CURRA woman accused of stabbing and slashing her partner in a domestic dispute in a Gympie unit last year will face court today.

The woman, Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, allegedly used a boning knife to inflict chest wounds on a man at his Two Mile home, during a domestic confrontation on December 2.

Cindy Chiquita Gram leaves Gympie Magistrates Court.

Despite police opposition, Ms Gram was granted bail last year on conditions including she continue to stay at a known Curra address and not come within 100m of Wadell Rd, where the alleged stabbing occurred.

She was also forbidden by the bail order from contacting or having anyone else contact four people, including her former partner and three witnesses.

Police told the court during the bail application she had behaved aggressively towards police witnesses.

Police said on the night of December 2 a man was treated by paramedics and taken to Gympie Hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.