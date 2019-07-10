Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Felicity-Maye Tasker is charged with arson and attempted fraud.
Felicity-Maye Tasker is charged with arson and attempted fraud. Contributed
Crime

Accused arsonist, fraudster faces court after car fire

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Jul 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN charged with setting her own car on fire for an attempted insurance pay-out will likely have her charges moved to a higher court.

Felicity-Maye Tasker, 20, faced Caloundra Magistrates Court today charged with arson and attempted fraud after police linked her with a burnt-out car found at Glass House Mountains on May 25.

Police will allege that Tasker notified police her Hyundai Veloster had been taken from outside a residence on Coonowrin Rd at Glass House Mountains while she had been out.

Officers later located the vehicle destroyed by fire on a forestry track off Roys Rd. Forensic examinations later determined that the car had been deliberately set alight.

Ongoing investigations by Caloundra detectives revealed the car was allegedly involved in a crash on Coochin Creek Rd at Coochin Creek prior to its disappearance.

The Glass House Mountains woman's defence lawyer, Grant Standen said Tasker intended to plead guilty on the arson charge but asked the court for a three-week adjournment for case conferencing on the attempted fraud charge.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvisst said at least the arson charge would likely be moved to the District Court.

Mr Stjernqvist said it would be difficult for the defence to separate the two charges given they were strongly "intertwined".

Tasker was released on bail and her case was listed for a committal mention on July 31 where her appearance was optional.

arson attempted fraud caloundra magistrates court scd court sunshine coast courts sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BEHIND THE SCENES: 63 pics from police chase drama

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SCENES: 63 pics from police chase drama

    News A man was shot and hit by a car after leading police on a high-speed chase from Wide Bay, Gympie region and the Sunshine Coast.

    • 10th Jul 2019 2:20 PM
    IN PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes from wild Bruce Hwy arrest

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes from wild Bruce Hwy arrest

    Crime GALLERY: Moment alleged car thief was taken down

    100 people and a few legends attend special Kilkivan party

    premium_icon 100 people and a few legends attend special Kilkivan party

    News Among the party goers was ABC celebrity Lisa Millar

    1000+ charges after major ice crackdown

    premium_icon 1000+ charges after major ice crackdown

    News Queensland Police have charged dozens of people