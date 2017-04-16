Acclaimed trainer says Gympie fighter is a genuine threat

TALENT: Gympie boxer Coen Allman took out the Australian Boxing Title in Adelaide last week.

BOXING: Award winning boxing trainer Mark Evans thinks Gympie boxer Coen Allman is a genuine chance of representing Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking with The Gympie Times after his star pupil's Australian Title win last week, Evans said his 44kg fighter looks to be the full package.

"His (Allman's) skill set is way beyond his years, " Evans said.

"He is 100% committed to his boxing.

"There are so many kids coming in and out of the sport once you get to his age bracket.

"If he continues the path he is on, he will definitely represent Australia.

"It is just unfortunate at the moment that he is too young, even for the youth commonwealth games,” He said.

Allman, A Gympie State High year nine student, secured his second consecutive Australian title with a dominant unanimous points decision in Adelaide last week.

According to Evans, Allman's strength is not in the ring, rather his attitude out of it.

"He is such a level headed kid,” Evans said.

"You would not even know he is a two-time Australian champion.

"He is so humble in defeat and in victory.

"He is focused and he knows what he wants.

"He has everything going for him which makes him a pleasure to train.

"I wish I could instil in some pro fighters what Coen has,” he said.

Evans, and his Impact Boxing Gym, were recently awarded the Sunshine Coast Sports Federation's Junior Sports Club Of The Year award.

The Cooroy based trainer has mentored hundreds of State and Australian title holders.