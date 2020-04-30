Acclaimed Gympie author blown away by latest award

Gympie author Karen Foxlee has won a NSW Premier’s Literary Award for Lenny’s Book of Everything. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

KAREN Foxlee just keeps on winning.

The Gympie author’s fifth and most recent novel Lenny’s Book of Everything scooped up the Ethel Turner Prize at last weekend’s New South Wales Premier’s Literary Awards, adding to a Queensland Literary Award and the Children’s Book of the Year gong at the Indie Book Awards last year.

It’s the latest in a string of “really lovely” honours for the story Ms Foxlee previously described as the “most emotional” of her acclaimed career so far.

“There were some pretty amazing books and authors on the shortlist, it was just a lovely surprise.

“You always hope you’re going to touch people, it’s just been an amazing journey with this book because so many people have loved it.

“With all my books I kind of feel a sense of relief when it’s finally out there, I agonise over stories and spend such a long time with them.

“It’s really nice once it’s gone, I feel like it doesn’t belong to me anymore. For a little period afterwards, I miss the characters because I spend so much time with them, but that kind of fades and I always feel it belongs to readers.”

While no stranger to critical praise for Lenny’s Book and her other works, Ms Foxlee said it had been messages from readers that resonated with her.

“I always have people getting in contact with me through social media or letters, I’ve had that with my other books but not like this,” she said.

“They tell me how much it moved them and they often want to relay their own story,” she said.

“It’s quite a funny book but it’s really sad in parts, and also quite uplifting. A lot of people said they came away thinking a lot about what matters in life, and that’s really lovely.”