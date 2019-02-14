Menu
A Cedar Pocket man said has been fined for breaching a DVO after apparently hitting the wrong button.
Crime

'Accidental' phone call ends in fine for Gympie region man

scott kovacevic
by
14th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRESSING the wrong button on a phone has cost a 40-year-old Cedar Pocket man $300 when his errant call breached a domestic violence order.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Gympie Magistrates Court he "may have accidentally tried to call her (the aggrieved)”.

Under the order, which was issued last November, the man is not allowed to call or text the woman in question.

He said he stopped the call as soon as he realised his error, and prosecution said the call went unanswered as his number had been blocked.

Along with the DVO breach, the man was also charged with contravening a police request to prove his identity after the breach.

The man's explanation was not without its sceptics.

"How do you confuse dialling a phone number with a text?” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

He ultimately did accept the man's guilty plea and that it was an "accident on your part” and said he needed to "take more care”.

"If the court says you're not allowed to phone her, you're not allowed to phone her,” Mr Callaghan said.

Gympie Times

