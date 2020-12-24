Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook.
A man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook.
Books

Academic launches cheesy e-book in midst of racism row

by WILL ZWAR
24th Dec 2020 7:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook, highlighting the "inconsistencies" in the brand's story.

Co-author Dr Stephen Hagan said the ebook, Coon: more holes than Swiss cheese, detailed how the name of the cheese brand was deflected from a derogatory name to a homage towards an American cheesemaker, Dr Edward Coon. "Our research found that almost every fact relied upon in the invention of E.W. Coon as the brand founder was incorrect," he said.

"Brand owners could have admitted these mistakes years ago and saved everyone a lot of grief." Earlier this year the company agreed to change its name following Dr Hagan's campaign, stating the name was offensive to Indigenous Australians.

Originally published as Academic launches cheesy e-book for racism row

books coon cheese racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Gympie property sales in 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Gympie property sales in...

        News More than $24 million changed hands this year in the richest real estate deals made across the region

        WHAT’S OPEN: What’s open in Gympie on Boxing Day

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: What’s open in Gympie on Boxing Day

        News Here are all the main shops that are open on Boxing Day and the Boxing Day public...

        ‘Misconception’: CEO says repeal does not put developers first

        Premium Content ‘Misconception’: CEO says repeal does not put developers...

        News Gympie council calls for community input from all corners to help it shape region’s...

        One hurt in 3 car crash on Gympie highway

        Premium Content One hurt in 3 car crash on Gympie highway

        News Traffic has been brought to standstill on the Bruce Highway following the crash.