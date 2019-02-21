Abuser terrorises girlfriend, walks free from jail

PARTNER VIOLENCE: A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty at the Gympie Magistrate's Court to breaching two domestic violence orders.

HE SPAT at his partner's face, threatened her, destroyed prized artwork and punched her, but for a young Broadbeach man, he escaped a jail sentence at Gympie's Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The man, 24, who cannot be named for legal reasons was arrested and charged at a Gympie Motel last June after breaking two DV orders and a police protection order from offences in Mackay and Whitsundays. Police Prosecutor Sgt Lisa Manns urged Magistrate Chris Callaghan to give a hefty deterrent sentence.

"It is a serious matter of those breaches to the domestic violence act, they were physical and emotionally distressing to the victim, but also shows a level of degrading behaviour by the defendant,” police prosecutor Manns said.

Michael Copley, QC represented the young man and said his client was remorseful.

"The explanation for his conduct would appear to be this, that at this time last year my client was abusing alcohol and amphetamines.

"My client spent four days in custody from the time of his arrest last year. Since he engaged in this criminal behaviour and demeaning behaviour to that young woman, he has taken a number of significant steps to deal with his alcohol and drug problems.”

The young man attended the Araluen Retreat on June 25 and successfully completed the 12-week rehabilitation program. Magistrate Callaghan took into consideration the young man's desire to change.

"Your behaviour was degrading, appalling and disgusting towards a woman you once loved,” Magistrate Callaghan said.

"This behaviour needs to be deterred and the community won't tolerate it.”

Magistrate Callaghan sentenced the young man to six months imprisonment for each of the three offences, wholly suspended for two years.

He was banned from contacting his ex-partner until June 8, 2023.