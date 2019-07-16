Abuser blames wretched childhood handcuffed to stairs

A 21-year-old man who pleaded guilty to abusing his partner has told the court he himself had been abused by his mother during his childhood.

A SEXTON man's abuse of his partner, which ended in a jail stint, has been partially blamed on a miserable youth lived under threat of domestic violence at his mother's hand, a court has heard.

The 21-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spent four days in jail and was asked if he wanted to repeat the cycle of abuse for his own children following an incident last Friday where he punched and threatened to kill his partner.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard police responded to reports of a man pushing a woman at a Ridgeview Dr property last Friday morning.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said witnesses described the couple "arguing all morning”.

When she tried to leave he stopped her by grabbing her upper arm; shortly after he punched her in the upper arm.

Solicitor Troy McDougall said his client, who pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order and sat in the dock with his head bowed for most of the hearing, had lived under the "constant threat” of domestic violence himself growing up.

This included being locked in a room with nothing but a bucket for taking $2 for tuckshop, and being "handcuffed to stairs for 24 hours” for fighting with his brother.

"He has tried to defend his mother's behaviour and tell himself it was good for him,” the court heard.

His father was out of the picture completely, it heard.

Mr McDougall said his client started using methylamphetamine when he was 13 "in response to not wanting to take Ritalin any more”.

The argument happened a day after the man and his partner were in court "trying to get their children back”, and the man is now "ashamed and appalled” at his actions.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan acknowledged the man's "poor childhood history”, but said he was still before the courts for a "very serious matter”.

"You assaulted this woman. You don't want to repeat that so your kids see it,” he said.

He sentenced the man to four months jail, suspended for 12 months.