Abuser became erratic and aggressive when he couldn't smoke

by Bec Singh
16th Jul 2019 12:03 AM
A MAN who became erratic and aggressive towards a woman when he could not smoke a cigarette, pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, showed up uninvited at the Southside house of the victim on February 26 and became aggressive the next morning.

The police prosecutor said the man had been trying to remove a chicken cage and then said to the victim "he was going to shove the chicken up your ar--”.

He then tried to smoke a cigarette and became erratic and aggressive.

The victim asked the man to leave but he refused and only left when she called police.

Police pulled over a car on February 27, at 11.08pm and the man was a passenger.

He was taken to the station for questioning.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man he would take into account that he did not physically touch the woman.

He was fined $500 with no conviction recorded.

