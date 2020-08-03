Abused, exhausted COVID testers in tears over act of kindness

A community has rallied behind workers of a Brisbane COVID-19 testing clinic after staff were "totally shaken" by the rush of tests in the past few days.

Clinics have seen a surge in people getting tested for the virus, with currently 12 active cases in the state, with seven in hospital.

Anti-vax Karen's rant: 'F*** no I wont for so called covid'

Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

COVID-19 testing being conducted in Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: Attila Csaszar

One woman took to her local community page recently, saying she visited a clinic on Lillian Ave, Salisbury for a COVID-19 test and was upset to see the toll the surge of testing had on staff.

"The poor ladies doing the testing are totally shaken after their experiences … they were overrun with folks needing testing, no time to eat or hydrate, and kept copping abuse along the way," she wrote.

"If you have to wait, please understand the extremely difficult job these folks are trying to do and just be patient."

A growing line of cars waiting to access a testing station set-up at Orion Springfield Central Shopping Centre last week. Picture: Attila Csaszar

She went on to say the staff member looking after her during her test was "literally shaking."

"The lady that took me through was lovely, but very shaky, and a bit nervous," she said.

"After the news had come to light about the new cases of COVID in Brisbane, there was a rush on getting testing, and their office got slammed, to the point that they didn't have time to hydrate or eat, and were getting abuse hurled at them for how long it was taking."

Her experience at the clinic struck a chord within the community group, with people offering to chip in to buy the staff lunch, some delivering homemade cookies and coffees.

One person wrote: "I was just up there getting tested, the girls were in tears with surprise when lunch arrived, great stuff Salisbury".

Originally published as Abused, exhausted COVID testers in tears over act of kindness