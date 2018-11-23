Abuse victims share their story ahead of White Ribbon Day

SPEAKING OUT: Community Action Group Kupa Ngaira is taking a stand against domestic violence during White Ribbon Day.

ACCORDING to the Red Heart Campaign, 72 women have been killed by their partners in Australia this year - 20 children are also dead. With today being White Ribbon Day, thousands of communities are taking part in marches, fun runs, barbecues and school yard and workplace events in response to the number of men and women affected by violence and abuse.

A Gympie woman, Shirley (not her real name), has shared her story to make people aware that enough is enough.

Shirley attended the Gympie Magistrate's Court where the application for a Domestic Violence Protection Order was submitted against her partner. In her words, this was her experience:

"I'm just so frightened that they won't believe me, or that it won't seem bad enough to be worth an order,” Shirley said.

"He tells me I'm stupid and I'm crazy all the time.

"He makes me tell him where I am going and he checks the amount of fuel I use to make sure I haven't gone anywhere else.

"I just can't live like this any more.

"But he's never hit me.”

Shirley is one of many women whose experience of domestic abuse is not one of physical violence.

"In a way it would be so much easier if he hit me,” she said.

"You feel so bad about yourself after years of abuse that it can be hard to feel worthy enough to ask for help.”

Like physical violence, this kind of abuse can be a precursor to serious injury or death.

Gympie man Kupa Ngaira revealed his traumatic experience growing up. As a young person, Kupa ran away from home to escape domestic abuse from a family member.

"Sometimes it is our idea of what it means to be a man that gets in the way,” Kupa said.

"Men can think that being a man means they need to be the one in control at all times.

"Violence can be about that fear of not being in control.

"It would be nice if domestic violence just didn't exist in their world, that's for sure.”