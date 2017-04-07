26°
Absurd Gympie boundary change now out of our hands

Letter to the Editor from Tony Perrett | 7th Apr 2017 12:32 PM Updated: 12:32 PM
Member for Gympie Tony Perrett at Rainbow Beach, which will be excised from his electorate if the Redistribution Commission fails to listen to the community.
Member for Gympie Tony Perrett at Rainbow Beach, which will be excised from his electorate if the Redistribution Commission fails to listen to the community.

ONE of the great strengths of our liberal democracy is the right to have our say.

This is not just confined to elections but also involves the right to have our say in the nature of our electorates.

This week we read that Gympie residents well and truly took that right to heart and punched above our weight compared to communities throughout the state.

As reported in The Gympie Times on Wednesday, roughly 8% of all submissions received by the Redistribution Commission on Queensland's draft new boundaries were about the Gympie State electorate.

 

The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red).
The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red).

More than 120 submissions were made by locals, local organisations, and a few from outside the electorate, with most of them protesting the idea of excising Rainbow Beach from the electorate.

They wanted to keep the distinctive and close knit Cooloola Coast region and its communities together.

The proposal would split the Rainbow Beach community from its neighbours of Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove.

It does not make sense because it would mean residents would have to spend almost two hours travelling up through Gympie and then down the Bruce Hwy to access their local State Member in Noosa. Unless of course you can either make the trip at low tide across the beach or using an unsealed road.

The absurdity of the proposal was highlighted numerous times in The Gympie Times, at a public meeting organised by the Rainbow Beach Chamber of Commerce, and by residents.

I would like to thank everyone and every organisation which made a submission because it shows that Gympie residents do care about their electorate and their region, that they are invested in which electorate they belong.

It is now out of our hands and we hopefully wait for a positive response from the Commission's deliberations.

TONY PERRETT,

MP FOR GYMPIE.

Gympie Times

Topics:  boundary changes letters to the editor rainbow beach redistribution tiaro tin can tony perrett

