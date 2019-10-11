'Absolutely shameful': Gympie council denounces TV disgrace

Tony Wellington: Noosa mayor Tony Wellington speaking to media regarding disgraced councillor Jess Glasgow. Video: Caitlin Zerafa

GYMPIE Regional Council has joined the national condemnation of Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow, who was booted off The Bachelorette last night after making lewd and inapropriate comments to the star Angie Kent.

Gympie Council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

"Absolutely shameful,” Gympie Regional Council posted under a story about the 36-year-old councillor on The Gympie Times website this morning.

"Being a councillor you would think he would know better.”

The council drew some of its own fire then, with several comments deriding the Gympie local authority, Pauline Johnson saying "Gympie council has a lot to be shameful for too”.

Lauren Marcello asked: "Since when has Gympie council been the arbiter of councillors' moral conduct?”

Some of the string of comments on our Facebook page.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington has reported Cr Glasgow's behaviour and called on him to resign; Cr Glasgow has this morning refused to resign but now faces possible sanction by the Queensland local government watchdog.

Cr Jess Glasgow in the car as he's driven away from The Bachelorette mansion. Supplied by Channel 10.

I'm not resigning because it's not me. We all make mistakes," the councillor told a radio interview this morning.

"This is one day in my whole political career in Noosa that I made probably the worst judgment ever and I won't resign because I still hold utmost respect for Noosa, its community and its people."

Cr Jess Glasgow leaving the Bachelorette mansion. Supplied by Channel 10.

Cr Wellington has said today he believes Cr Glasgow's position is "untenable".

Cr Wellington said Cr Glasgow was "misogynistic, crude and offensive", particularly to women on the prime-time dating show.

"In my personal opinion, and I have spoken to Cr Glasgow and I believe he should consider resigning," Cr Wellington said.

Angie Kent is not impressed with the behaviour of Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow on The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

"Unfortunately, Cr Glasgow made reference to his role on Noosa Council and made quite a big deal on his role while on the show.

"It was conflating his professional role with his performance on the show.

"Whether or not Cr Glasgow was simply performing for the cameras, he showed incredibly poor judgement in allowing himself to be filmed lying, being extremely and consistently disrespectful of women, and outright offensive."