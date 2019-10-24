’Absolutely lovely’: Aussie star’s Johnny Depp encounter

Aussie actor Bella Heathcote says embattled superstar Johnny Depp was "absolutely delightful" when she starred in a big-budget film alongside him.

Depp has been battling two separate ugly lawsuits - against his former business managers TMG and ex-wife Amber Heard - with accusations of fraud, abuse and addiction.

Depp and Heard during happier times. Picture: AP

But Heathcote, who starred alongside Depp in the 2012 Tim Burton film Dark Shadows, said she saw no sign of that behaviour.

"We had quite a few scenes together, I remember thinking he was just absolutely delightful," she told Confidential.

"He was so lovely to everyone on set. He was super cool."

Bella Heathcote as Victoria Winters in Dark Shadows.

Heathcote had her Hollywood breakthrough alongside Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Michelle Pfeiffer in the film.

"Helena Bonham Carter was the one I was obsessed with," she said.

"My godmother saw her at an airport once and went up to her … and basically bailed her up for 25 minutes … but she handled it so well."

"One day Patti Smith came and visited Johnny Depp on set.

"I remember flying back to LA from set once and Michelle Pfieffer was next to me and she was knitting something for her stepdaughter going away to college. The whole thing felt like a weird trip."

Actor Helena Bonham Carter and director Tim Burton. Picture: Getty Images

Now based semi-permanently in LA, Heathcote is back in Australia celebrating the launch of Pandora Me, the brand's newest line featuring 18 new charms including girl pride, magical unicorn and my lips.

She said she loved being home and was excited to attend last night's launch events with friends she had not seen in a while.

Her next film, Relic, will be released next year alongside Emily Mortimer and Robyn Nevin and backed by Hollywood heavyweight Jake Gyllenhaal.

Heathcote at The Rocks ahead of the launch of Pandora Me. Picture: Richard Dobson