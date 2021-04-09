‘Absolutely insane’: New Gympie cafe flooded with support

The Hatch Speciality Coffee is located at 3 Reef Street Gympie.

The Hatch Speciality Coffee is located at 3 Reef Street Gympie.

A five year-long dream has become a reality for a Gympie man whose vision was to open a specialty coffee shop near Memorial Park.

The Hatch Specialty Coffee threw open its doors on Tuesday morning and it’s proving to be a hit among Gympie coffee-lovers already.

Owner Matthew Ward said the response from the people of Gympie has been “absolutely insane”.

“We have had so much support and customer traffic, it’s been overwhelming,” Mr Ward said.

“We are feeling really grateful for the support from our Gympie Community.

“As for the coffee, I think I speaks for itself.”

WHAT A DAY! Totally overwhelmed with the response and support from our Gympie friends, businesses and associates. The... Posted by The Hatch Specialty Coffee on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Mr Ward had his eye on the shop for the past five years and with the help of family and friends decided to bite the bullet.

“There was a lot involved. It’s not a huge shop but has taken a huge effort,” he said.

Providing a reason to visit Memorial Park and be among the beautiful gardens, The Hatch is in a perfect location for families and nature-lovers.

Mr Ward said they have already noticed people gathering in small groups at the park and the parents of the children utilising the play area are picking up a coffee.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

“We need an open community gathering place outdoors with a convenient place to grab a coffee,” he said.

“Coffee brings people together, we talk more, our devices are put to one side and the kids get to run around and skate in the fresh air.”

The Hatch offers a wide selection of hot and cold beverages and “popular” muffins in both sweet and savoury flavours.

“The iced coffees are proving to be very popular,” Mr Ward said.

“We are looking into some gluten free options and hope to see them on the menu soon, we want to accommodate everyone.”

Sweet & Savoury Muffins look too good to eat! They sell fast, so be quick to snag one! 🧁☕️💥 Posted by The Hatch Specialty Coffee on Thursday, April 8, 2021

﻿Mr Ward said his business will continue to grow and they are currently looking at options to offer seating in the near future.



“We would love to see the area have some safety improvements along Reef street, maybe a shared zoning on the memorial crossing,” he said.

“Also an increase in tables and chairs with shade umbrellas on the park.

“This beautiful spot has so much potential for the community and we are advocating for a reason to visit it.”



BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription