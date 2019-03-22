'Absolutely heartbroken': Community mourns loss of legend

THE Marine Rescue community is in mourning after the death of beloved Brunswick Heads member Owen Danvers.

Marine Rescue Brunswick posted the sad news on its Facebook page, saying Mr Danvers passed away on March 18.

"Owen joined what was then the Brunswick Valley Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) on February 1, 2003.

"He was heavily involved at the beginning of 2010 when the three former marine rescue organisations were merged into a single integrated service.

"From that time onward, the Coast Guard, Coastal Patrol and VRA became known as Marine Rescue NSW.

"At that point in time, Owen was elected Unit Commander of Marine Rescue Brunswick and was heavily involved in the procurement of a new RIB vessel identified as Brunswick 30.

"Later in 2013 Owen advised that he was unable to continue as Unit Commander.

"In 2017, Owen was again heavily involved in Marine Rescue Brunswick again, only this time as Deputy Unit Commander with his wife Andrea being Unit Commander.

"In June 2018, Owen relinquished command due to his ill health and passed over the reins.

"Our thoughts are with Owen's wife Andrea and his family and friends."

Mr Danvers' funeral will be held at the Anglican Church at Mullumbimby at 11am on Friday, March 22.

The news of his death has saddened the local community, with a number of tributes posted on the Marine Rescue Brunswick Facebook page:

Racheal Christie: "Such a beautiful man, and also his wife Andrea."

Amanda Eve Platz: "Absolutely heartbroken to hear of Owen's passing. He was a wonderful bloke."

Catherine Lieu: "A true gentleman with a kind heart. RIP Owen."

Josh Toope: "RIP Owen, absolute legend of a bloke."

Darren JT Cornale: "Andrea, sorry to hear the passing of Owen, He was a champion, a legend and I was honoured to work along side of Owen while in the Brusnwick VRA days. My thoughts are with you and tamily. Owen will be sadly missed by all."

Roy Drew: "A fine fellow and a decent human being with a commitment and a big contribution to the community . Good to have known you and thank you."

Ron Follers: "Sincere condolences to the family so sorry for your loss. A great friend and a man for the community. RIP old friend."

Fay Jackson: "Thank you for all your effort in keeping our community safe, Owen. Andrea, all of our thoughts are with you and your family."