‘Disgraceful’ brawl at under 10s footy game

The incident happened at the end of an under 10s game between the Coomera Crushers and Helensvale Hogs.

The incident happened at the end of an under 10s game between the Coomera Crushers and Helensvale Hogs.

AN "absolutely disgraceful" scuffle has broken out between opposing coaches as the final whistle blew on an under 10s rugby union game.

Dozens of parents and children watched on, as the two coaches argued, before the altercation turned physical at the end of the junior rugby game between the Coomera Crushers and the Helensvale Hogs.

It's understood the pair had to be pulled apart by other parents at the game.

The presidents of both clubs have declared they will act swiftly to rub out the violent behaviour from their teams.

The incident took place at playing fields used by the Coomera Crushers at Beattie Rd.

Police are investigating the spiteful scuffle that is believed to have stemmed from one of the under 10s players leaving one of the clubs for the other.

The wild scenes at the junior game were witnessed by a large number of children and parents at the Coomera Crushers Rugby Union fields on Beattie Rd. One onlooker described the incident as "disgusting."

No charges have been laid at this time.

The presidents of each club vowed to take serious action to ensure there is no repeat of the incident.

"We will wait for the police investigations to unfold and then we will follow on from that," Hogs president Karl Wernham said.

"We'll definitely be taking a strong stance against that sort of behaviour and scrubbing it out of the game. It's a terrible look."

Gold Coast rugby union chairman Kim Bending. Picture: Jerad Williams

Coomera president Troy Lavery added: "We do not condone that behaviour and we as a club will be coming down hard on those involved."

Gold Coast District Rugby Union chairman Kim Bending echoed those sentiments.

"It's appalling behaviour in front of the kids," he said. "When anything like that happens, it puts a sad face on everyone.

"They were there to enjoy, it's a trial match, it's under 10s - we're not talking about a Wallabies Test match - and it is not condoned in any shape or form by the district.

"We're not comfortable with it but the correct process is taking place and the correct result will come of it and hopefully it doesn't rear its ugly head again."