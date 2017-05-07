'Absolutely devastated': $25K raised for double fatality families

TRAGEDY: Brother and sister Daniel Walker (left), 22, and Sarah Walker, 30, died in a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Maryborough.

IT'S BEEN dubbed the 'Tiaro Tragedy' - a horrific car crash that took the lives of two siblings and critically injured another.

At 11pm on Easter Monday, brother and sister Daniel Walker, 22, and Sarah Walker, 30, were killed instantly in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Maryborough.

Sarah used to live in Gladstone, and her 14-year-old son, Sam, survived the crash but remains in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

A friend of Sarah's, Peter Knowles, was also in the car, and remains in a stable condition after surgery for significant lower body injuries and burns.

The trio were travelling home to Brisbane after a family Easter celebration in Bundaberg.

A friend of the family, Lena Mannerstrale, set up a Go Fund Me page in the hope the community would come to the aid of the family and help provide the funds to pay for funeral costs as well as hospital and surgery costs for Sam and Peter.

In an extraordinary effort, more than $25,000 has been donated.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I have created this GoFundMe campaign... ," Ms Mannerstrale wrote on the page.

"My heart goes out to Kerri, Ross, Paul, James, Sam, Dain, Victor and the extended Walker/Johannesen family.

"They all looked so happy, such a tragic end to their Easter celebrations!

"Sarah was such a beautiful lady and a wonderful mum to Sam, and Daniel was a handsome young man in the prime of his life... two precious young lives cut short.

"As you can imagine, the family is absolutely devastated and are struggling to cope with the enormity of the situation. Once reality sets in, they will have to start planning to say their goodbyes to Sarah and Daniel.

"I have set up this campaign to help my friend, and her family, financially during this very difficult time. Your kind donation, whatever the amount, would be gratefully accepted and will help the family to cover funeral expenses and Sam's long road to recovery.

"Thank you on behalf of the Walker/Johannesen families.

"RIP Sarah and Daniel, forever in our hearts."