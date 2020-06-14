Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane Lions forward Charlie Cameron dominated the opening half, but a late surge from the Fremantle Dockers set up a thrilling finish.
Brisbane Lions forward Charlie Cameron dominated the opening half, but a late surge from the Fremantle Dockers set up a thrilling finish.
AFL

Cameron stars in Lions' narrow victory over Dockers

by Nic Savage
13th Jun 2020 4:45 PM

The reigning premiers could only muster five goals in a lacklustre display on Thursday, but Brisbane Lions forward Charlie Cameron only needed 32 minutes to kick four goals on Saturday afternoon.

Cameron guided his club to their first victory of the 2020 season at the Gabba, snaring four goals and six disposals in the first half to give the hosts an early lead against the Fremantle Dockers.

The 25-year-old also managed 14 disposals, four marks and 275 metres gained in the round two clash. Lions forward Lachie Neale chipped in with two goals, seven marks and 29 disposals as Brisbane secured a nailbiting 81-69 win.

Brownlow Medallist Nat Fyfe was the standout performer for the Dockers, with three goals, 24 disposals and 368 metres gained.

A late surge from Fremantle in the final quarter sent a scare through the Lions camp, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 18-point deficit.

Charlie Cameron managed 14 disposals, four marks and 265 metres on Saturday.
Charlie Cameron managed 14 disposals, four marks and 265 metres on Saturday.

At halftime, four-time premiership payer Jordan Lewis praised Cameron's "dynamic" gameplay.

"A lot of these shots aren't easy shots, but he just makes it look so easy," Lewis said on Fox Footy.

"He's a real barometer for them; he's just such an energetic player.

"He's an exciting player … he's one player you'd love to see live because he's so dynamic.

"As a defender, he'd keep you up at night."

Brisbane legend Jonathan Brown claimed Cameron is a "nightmare" for the Dockers' defenders.

"He's one of the real genuine X-factors in the competition you pay money for; even if you're an opposition supporter, you go and watch Charlie Cameron," Brown said.

"He certainly gave Ethan Hughes the run-around; they had to move Ethan Hughes off him. It's an absolute nightmare match-up."

 

 

 

 

Since joining Brisbane in 2018, Cameron has scored 74 goals in 35 AFL games. He was the Lion's leading goal-kicker and was named in the 2019 All-Australian team.

Brisbane will take on the West Coast Eagles for their next game in round three.

 

Originally published as 'Absolute nightmare' thwarts Dockers

More Stories

afl brisbane lions charlie cameron dockers fremantle lions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        premium_icon $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        Health More than 7000 Queenslanders left hanging by the cancellation of elective surgery have been given a major boost by a $250 million Queensland Government move.

        Councils cosy up? Look who’s been talking

        premium_icon Councils cosy up? Look who’s been talking

        News Is Noosa Council set to form a closer working relationship at the top with Sunshine...

        OPINION: New council carries on screen of secrecy

        premium_icon OPINION: New council carries on screen of secrecy

        News Resident questions transparency of new council as Question Time not on agenda.

        Beloved Cooloola Cove store’s “devastating” closure

        premium_icon Beloved Cooloola Cove store’s “devastating” closure

        News “It’s really bad for the community, there’s nothing else like this in our area.”