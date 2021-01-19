‘Absolute dream’: Jungle Love’s triumphant return

Jungle Love Festival organisers have confirmed the popular Imbil party will return in May after last year’s event was cancelled.

The director of popular music festival Jungle Love has confirmed it will make a return this year after the pandemic shut down last year's event.

Raymond Williams took to social media on Monday to announce the three-day festival would make a triumphant return from May 14-16.

It came after his team was forced to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel last year's festival.

Mr Williams said it was an "absolute dream" to be back at the Borumba Deer Park at Imbil.

"We are going to keep everything nice and packed, really close proximity, so you can bounce around and see everything," Mr Williams said.

"Capacity is going to be reduced, the last one we did was 1800, so we are making it easier for ourselves and taking a few steps back to make it nice and intimate."

Tickets go on sale from February 1 however they will be capped to 1000.

The line-up will be confirmed closer to the event.

"Let your inner creature run wild and discover the undiscovered at Jungle Love Festival," the festival's promotion reads.

"Jungle Love will return to the idyllic Borumba Deer Park into a feast for the senses.

"Spend your days floating down the creek and dance till dawn alongside our carefully curated line-up of local artists."

Last year's Jungle Love line up included Nai Palm, Genesis Owusu, Plini, Thunder Fox and Cheap Fakes.