Mary River at Kidd Bridge, Gympie.
News

ABSOLUTE CROC: Mary River search finds nothing in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
24th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
THE Department of Environment and Science has confirmed wildlife officers searched the Mary River at Gympie after two reported crocodile sightings earlier this year.

DES logged two reports, made on February 15 and February 20, on its statewide Crocwatch archive, with the Fraser Coast region recording its first reported sighting for the year at Big Tuan Creek last Tuesday and the Gympie region opened its 2019 account with a sighting at Snapper Creek in Tin Can Bay on January 5.

READ MORE: DES search Mary River after two Gympie croc sightings

Three crocodile sightings have been reported in the Gympie region this year.
The February 15 incident occurred when kayaker Geoffrey Bell spotted what he thought was a crocodile lurking behind him near the Gympie Weir.

The department stated it would send "Departmental wildlife officers to conduct a site assessment when operationally convenient” after the February 20 sighting.

A DES spokesperson said that search had already happened.

"Wildlife Officers conducted site assessments in response to reports of a crocodile in the Mary River in February. No crocodiles were sighted therefore the reports are unconfirmed,” the spokesperson said.

"The department will continue to monitor further reports.”

Gympie Times

