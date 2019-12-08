Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Absence of popular Christmas event did not dull festive spirit

4th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Well, did you all tick the box of peace, cheer and goodwill to all? It was a festive season with a difference and one of change to adapt to in life.

In saying that, while the city did not experience the normal Christmas Wonderland of Lights in the gardens, we did experience a new way to enjoy the lights and Christmas joy.

The extra lights and decorations around the CBD added to the festivities, as did the involvement from business windows, and on a few occasions in December the corner of Margaret and Ruthven St was a buzz with families enjoying the walks around the CBD and no doubt the treats from the well-known ice creamery Gelatissimo.

Thanks to the TR and members of the Christmas Wonderland team who contributed to the extra spirit of Christmas and with a gold star the wonderful work of John Rowe and Rowes, Russell St, for the special animated story that so many families lined up to enjoy.

Toowoomba felt like Christmas.

BARB McGOVERN, Toowoomba

Originally published as Absence of popular Christmas event did not dull festive spirit

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        Premium Content Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        News This is the new plan to shake up Australia’s childcare curriculum so toddlers are trained early before they enter their hi-tech future.

        20yo who died while swimming was talented surfer

        Premium Content 20yo who died while swimming was talented surfer

        News A 20-year-old man who died while swimming in a river near Gympie on New Year’s Day...

        NAMED: 12 shocking Gympie drug offenders busted in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: 12 shocking Gympie drug offenders busted in 2020

        News Out of all the Gympie locals who faced drug charges in 2020, these grabbed the...

        Tin Can Bay retiree calls out dangerous campfire, wildlife at risk

        Premium Content Tin Can Bay retiree calls out dangerous campfire, wildlife at...

        News A Tin Can Bay retiree is ‘upset’ and fed up with the behaviour she’s noticed...