Abseiler assessed for critical injuries near Gympie

UPDATE 2.05pm

THE Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there was an abseiling incident where one individual had become stuck.

"One patient was assessed for critical injuries," he said.

BREAKING

PARAMEDICS are on standby at the scene of an apparent abseiling incident reported at Bells Bridge this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service Twitter account reported they were on standby with fire crews at the scene at around 12:24pm.

More to come.