About time the council cleaned up Lake Alford

FOR several weeks I have been having conversations with the Gympie Regional Council staff re the state of the ponds at Lake Alford and the public unrest at the sad condition of our great tourist attraction on the entrance to Gympie.

We have always been so proud of the area.

It is most assuring they are now doing something to rid the ponds of the nuisance algae that is making such a mess out there.

Furthermore, council giving information through The Gympie Times to ratepayers is a step in the right direction too.

However, ratepayers should realise that any work the council undertakes costs money.

Maintenance of parks and sporting grounds is a huge cost to the ratepayer and many don't seem to appreciate that this cost is constant and must be covered in every budget now and in the future.

When I saw the state of our Lake Alford precincts I could have wept.

The ponds, the bird poo on the walking paths, the nuisance birds who kill off the trees and infest everything, the dirty rotunda etc.

Even the All Abilities Park equipment was broken by older kids abusing it.

My conversations with the council staff were pleasant and I feel the council's response will be ongoing if they find funds to cover the works needed.

More rain would make a difference and riddance of the birds would end the poo problem.

I understand the playground equipment has been fixed now.

So perhaps it is up to the ratepayers to remember that the new projects they want have hidden costs to be met and the old ones will need a loving hand as well.

My thanks to the council staff who listened to me.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie.