‘Abortion would be better’: Dad threatens pregnant woman

AFTER breaching a domestic violence order, a Lockyer Valley man said he had received phone calls from the mother of his child - a woman who is currently expecting her second child to the man.

"I'm getting phone calls saying I'm a s--t dad and everything like that because I'm not there for my own daughter," the man said.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the man had engaged in a heated phone call with the mother of his child on March 31.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the man had been subject to a domestic and family violence protection order made in January last year.

"The aggrieved has called the defendant and there has been conversation in relation to the paternity of her unborn child," Sgt Windsor said.

"The defendant (has responded with) threatening words that were shown to police in the form of a text."

The court heard the man sent a text saying, "If you were in front of me now, I would bash you; you don't know the people I'm hanging around with".

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim, pleaded guilty to breaching the DVO.

Magistrate Peter Saggers asked the man if there had been a dispute relating to the paternity of the unborn child but the man said the argument had related to whether the woman should go through with her pregnancy.

"The dispute was that I wasn't in the right head space and we weren't going down the right track at that time," the man said.

"I said to her I think abortion would be better."

When Mr Saggers asked the man if he and the woman were "together", the man said "yeah and no".

Mr Saggars observed the man's criminal history.

"It shows breaching an order and being dealt with at the end of last year in Ipswich and getting a fine and breaching it at the start of this year and getting a fine," Mr Saggers said.

The man was served a 15-month term of probation and ordered to undertake a domestic violence course.

