Abortion letter rejects woman's right to choose

I READ with interest the Editor's view on abortion law reform and particularly noted the statement which you hear so often, "when it all boils down, every woman deserves the right to choose what happens to her own body”.

If it were just "her own body” I would concur, but obviously there is a new life within the womb and so it is not just her own body.

Hence the futility of that statement.

The new life within is complete in itself although all members may not yet be developed.

Nothing more is to be added to the life within apart from time for full growth ready for delivery or birth.

I also see the comment of Manu Bugallo on the same page who said, "I think people should be given the opportunity to make their own choice”.

That is precisely the issue: the new life is unable to be heard at this early stage, but no one should decide to end that life, it would not happen once the baby enters the outside world. In fact we have all sorts of fundraising etc to stop domestic violence and child abuse.

Why is child abuse so important outside the womb?

Yes there needs to be a review, a higher value and more respectful attitude towards the unborn needs to be reached and maintained.

Graeme Ellingsen,

Gympie.