Aboriginal flag in Gympie courtroom protest

ACTIVIST Wit-boooka wore an Aboriginal flag across his shoulders when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, accused of trespassing on Gympie Regional Council property and assaulting Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith.

Charged under his registered name, Gary Tomlinson, the Southside resident continued to accept the power but not the legitimacy of a court system he has described as "a mob of crooks”.

He was remanded to face Gympie Magistrates Court again next Monday, along with co-accused Diane Patricia Redden-King, 59, of Chatsworth and Bundaberg resident Mervyn Tomlinson, 52, of Avoca.

The Magistrates Court matters are linked to parallel charges before the District Court, where final determinations are likely to be made.

Tomlinson is also separately charged with failing to vote in the last Gympie Regional Council election and is due to appear again on that charge on April 18.

Rural roads review

DEPUTY Mayor Bob Leitch says the council should lift its game on maintaining rural roads.

Cr Leitch told this week's general meeting of councillors he had asked managers to advise on "what we can do better”.

He was responding to a call from Cr Hilary Smerdon for a better rural roads deal in the region.

"We do need to re-evaluate and we are doing that,” Cr Leitch said.