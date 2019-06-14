Aboriginal elder's praise of Mayor called 'extraordinary'

Letter to the Editor

Testimonial for Mayor of Little Australia 'extraordinary'

THE "Your Say "section of The Gympie Times last Saturday (June 8) made interesting reading.

The Arthur Gorrie editorial comment exposed the nonsense of the council's "cringe” proposal to expunge the word "Gympie” from the nomenclature of all of our historic and iconic attractions and to replace it with the word "Australian”.

He argued logically that,by extension, our local authority should probably be called the Australian Regional Council.

Why should we stop stop there?

Why not call Gympie Australia?

Or, at least, with a token nod to reality, Little Australia?

And there was the "ScoMo hard act to follow letter” which heaped laurels on our valiant PM for his "...one man and one man alone” defeat of Labor.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in Gladstone on the final day of campaigning ahead of the 18 May federal election. Alyssia Hampson GLA170519SCOMO

David versus Goliath sprang to mind.

Only this time, Goliath won.

The election is over and there is no disputing the fact that the Coalition had a resounding victory.

We should be happy to leave it at that.

But there is another, and different, perspective on the campaign from that portrayed in last week's letter. It is that Schemo (the name honours the exquisite cunning of his role in the Turnbull assassination saga) chose to "go it alone "for obvious reasons.

Schemo ran a presidential style campaign, firstly because there was no one to take with him. And he had virtually no articulated policies other than to attack those put out in advance by Labor.

Secondly, he knew that, in a one-on-one popularity contest, he would have a substantial start on Bill Shorten.

Further, he knew that the Murdoch media juggernaut could be relied on consistently to demonise Shorten and vilify Labor policies, thus escalating the fear of a Labor victory.

A presidential style campaign was the smart- and probably the only - option for Schemo.

A pity though, the hint of spitefulness in his local champion's disparaging reference to "Hawke's Halo” which "pushed its way in” during the campaign.

Finally, just when the cynics were probably thinking that the Mayor's commitment to law and order in the office had cost him the Aboriginal vote, up popped that extraordinary testimonial by Aboriginal elder, Aunty Lillian Burke.

She stopped short of recommending premature canonisation for the Mayor and beatification for his fellow councillors, but her approbation must have read like "manna from heaven "to the council and especially the Mayor.

It was certainly a timely antidote to the unsavoury publicity of recent weeks.

Merv Welch,

The Palms