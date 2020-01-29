Why this star is ‘desperate’ to get a breast reduction

radio star Abby Coleman has opened up about why she is 'desperate' to get a breast reduction, saying her 10F cup size is impacting her quality of life

BRISBANE radio star Abby Coleman says she is "desperate" to get a breast reduction, revealing the impact her breast size had on her lifestyle growing up.

The conversation came about on Hit105's Stav, Abby and Matt on Wednesday morning, during which Coleman spoke to former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen about her journey with getting a breast implant reduction to boost her confidence, a trend which is becoming more popular.

"I went down many sizes and I couldn't have been happier," Oetjen told the radio trio.

"They (the implants) were huge and I didn't like them and I didn't like the way they looked on me and what people thought of me, or what I thought people thought of me, it didn't go with my whole philosophy."

Former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen opened up about her breast implant reduction. Photo: Channel 10

Oetjen said she originally got breast implants for an ex-boyfriend, but knew it was the wrong decision years later and constantly tried to hide them.

The procedure of getting them reduced to a smaller implant size has made Oetjen feel more confident and more herself.

While Coleman doesn't have breast implants, she said she has been "desperate" to get a breast reduction.

Abby Coleman, pictured at the ACRA Awards in Brisbane last year, wants to get a breast reduction. Picture: Liam Kidston.

"I've always done ballet from a young age and I had to stop ballet because of the size, because you just don't see ballerinas with large breasts," she said on air.

"I've never enjoyed them because they're not great with sports, and constantly, like you say Ali, I try and cover them up but you constantly get 'oh you've got them out' and it's like, no I don't I'm just wearing a T-shirt."

Speaking later to Confidential, Coleman said she suffers from back and neck pain from her 10F cup size, but was told by a doctor to delay the procedure until after she had children.

Coleman gave birth to her third son, Koa, in late 2018, a brother to Finlay and Jagger.

"I'd be happy with whatever the doctor recommended to reduce them to stop the neck and back pain but it's time off and not being able to lift my baby that's delayed it," Coleman said.

"I saw a surgeon before I had kids and almost did it but he recommended until after children if they were in the near future."