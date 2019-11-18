Abbie breaks silence on Bachelor split

She's the woman who nearly won Matt Agnew's heart on The Bachelor.

Now, runner-up Abbie Chatfield has spoken out about the shock split between Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod, saying she had "nothing to do" with their sudden break-up.

The couple - who met on the most recent series of The Bachelor - announced they had called it quits, just weeks after the reality TV show's finale aired.

In a statement to her 111,000 Instagram followers, Chatfield said: "Some of you are saying it's 'my shot,' others are saying that he's done a Blake Garvey. None of this is fair on Chelsie, Matt or me".

"My contact with Matt ended when I walked away from him at the finale, and I am good friends with Chelsie and love her very much," she posted on her Instagram story.

"These comments are unnecessary and aren't helping anyone. I have nothing to do with their relationship or their break-up, so I'd appreciate it if I was left out of the conversation.

"Matt and Chels are great humans and I want them both to be happy."

She also singled out a troll who suggested the split has her "fault", saying the vicious slur was example of "what we aren't going to do".

Chatfield, who became a fan favourite on The Bachelor for her forthright attitudes towards dating, is considered a frontrunner for the next series of The Bachelorette.

Meantime, Agnew and McLeod announced their separation yesterday, with the astrophysicist confessing the now-former couple relationship didn't "translate" outside filming. They were last publicly pictured together on November 6.

"Chels and I have made some beautiful memories together that I'll always cherish, and I wish her nothing but the absolute best," Agnew wrote.

"However, it's with a heavy heart that I write this. For Chels and me, our relationship hasn't translated from filming to the real, every day world as we had hoped."

Agnew insisted there was no other romantic interest in his life. "For those who may wonder if there's someone else for me right now, there absolutely is not," he said.

"It's no one's fault, it's just life."

In a statement, McLeod said she was "thankful" for her time with Agnew. "Matt showed me what it was like to be respected in a relationship and I am so thankful for that," she wrote on Instagram.

"However, it saddens me to say that we are no longer together. I wish him nothing but the best. I'm sorry to those that were invested in our relationship."

She urged her social media followers to respect the pair's privacy, as they "don't know what is going on behind the screen".

ON OR OFF? WHERE OUR BACHELOR COUPLES ARE NOW

THE BACHELOR

* Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich tied the knot in Italy last year, though the pair have been the subject of break-up speculation lately and are living separately while Robards shoots Neighbours in Melbourne (lawyer Heinrich lives in the $1.9 million Rose Bay apartment the couple purchased in Sydney a year ago).

* Blake Garvey famously became engaged to Sam Frost, only to dump her for another contestant, Louis Pillidge (that relationship eventually ended as well).

* Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski (now Snezana Wood) are married with two children Charlie and Willow. Wood is also a stepfather to Eve, Snezana's daughter from a previous relationship.

* Richie Strahan and Alex Nation broke up after about five months after their season aired in 2017, with all the messy details rehashed when they both appeared on a later series of Bachelor spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise.

* Matty J is engaged to Laura Byrne, who won his season of The Bachelor, and the couple have a baby girl, Marlie Mae, who was born in June. They play to tie the knot next year.

* Former Rugby Union Nick Cummins (aka The Honey Badger) famously dumped Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman in the finale of his season, choosing no one.

* Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod's romance ended two months after the series aired.

THE BACHELORETTE

* Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek dated for a year an a half, before splitting in 2016.

* Georgia Love is engaged to Lee Elliott, who won her series of The Bachelorette. The couple became engaged in September, after dating for nearly three years.

* Sophie Monk famously split from publican Stu Laundy not long after she chose him over Jarrod Woodgate in 2017. By January 2018, Monk announced their break-up. She is now dating Joshua Gross, after meeting him on a flight.

* Ali Oetjen is still dating Taite Radley, who won her series of The Bachelorette in 2018.

* Last week, Angie Kent chose Carlin Sterritt - who was married at the time of filming - over Timm Hanly in the finale of her season, and the pair are now dating (Sterritt's divorce has since been finalised).