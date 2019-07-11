Abandoned, starved dog saved after months living rough

SAVED: Beautiful Blue lights up around his new foster carers.

SAVED: Beautiful Blue lights up around his new foster carers. Precious Paws

FOR months a hungry, shadowy figure loomed large on Lyndhurst Lane, wandering up and down the paddocks in search of its home.

That figure, which turned out to be a one-year-old Neapolitan mastiff cross called 'Blue', can now be found curled up on a warm bed in its foster home in Brisbane, where he is finally receiving the care he needs.

Foster carer Sophie Stephenson said Blue was "very skinny" and "super, super scared" when he arrived at her home at the weekend.

"We really need to build his confidence," she said.

"He's terrified of men and everything is a new experience for him.

"Even walking up the stairs or turning the TV on frighten him."

Warwick residents first reported seeing the emaciated, grey dog on Thursday, May 9, when it emerged opposite Lakeview Avenue.

FIRST SIGHTING: The emaciated dog was often spotted wandering amongst the horse paddocks looking for food. Precious Paws

The sightings began a series of community efforts to save the dog, with numerous residents calling on the Southern Downs Regional Council and the RSPCA to catch and bring it to safety.

Commenters on Warwick Lost and Found Pets reported both organisations failed on numerous occasions, and dog-lovers such as Lynne Heady began to leave food in a pink ice cream container to prevent the pup from starving or attacking livestock.

On June 24, a month and a half after he was first spotted, Blue was finally captured and taken to the Warwick Pound, where he attracted the attention of a Brisbane rescue group, Precious Paws.

FINALLY CAUGHT: It took longer than a month for Blue, a Neapolitan mastiff cross, to be rescued from the paddocks at Lyndhurst Lane. Precious Paws

Mrs Stephenson said Blue was once owned by someone, as he had been desexed, and was likely living rough since at least April.

The pup is slowly coming out of his shell and showing marked improvements after only a couple of days.

FIRST DAY: The long and harrowing journey left Blue hesitant to open up to his new carers. Precious Paws

"He will still cower away if we try to pat him, but he runs up to us for a pat when we come home," Mrs Stephenson said.

"He had his first walk yesterday and he did really well.

"I think he may take a little bit longer to be available for adoption but he's improving quickly!"

Once recovered from his journey across the vast Southern Downs landscape, Blue will be listed on www.petrescue.com.au