Abandoned and starved horse rescued near Gympie

AN ELDERLY horse that was starved and left to die in a forest near Gympie is on its way to recovery thanks to its rescuer Kara Meilczarek.

The 29-year-old thoroughbred, who was found wandering in the Tuan State Forest on Anzac Day, was so emaciated it was more than 100kg underweight.

Ms Meilczarek did not hold much hope when she first found the horse while four wheel driving in the forest with friends, but felt immediately compelled to help.

"We didn't hesitate and ran and got the float,” she said.

"When I first saw him I honestly didn't know if I was going to be able to save him; he was in a really bad condition.”

LEFT TO DIE: An emaciated Owen in the forestry the day his rescuers found him. Contributed

The skin on his hips was worn, a sign he had been emaciated for a long time, his back teeth were missing and his hooves had been left unattended for so long he had been walking on his heels.

But when Ms Meilczarek took the old gelding home, who she named Owen, she clean, fed and watered him that evening in the first step to his recovery.

It will be a long road, the horse lover said, as getting a starved horse back to normal weight, particularly one of Owen's age, is challenging.

She realised it would also be an expensive one.

Ms Meilczarek, from Maryborough, put a call out on social media and with the help of a GoFundMe page reached her $1000 target within eight days- with international contributors even adding to the cause of getting Owen well.

But closer to home an even more incredible thing happened; a previous owner of Owen came forward who had last seen him 10 years ago before she sold him.

Ms Meilczarek said the previous owner, Deb, who knew the horse as Whiskey had tears in her eyes when she saw the horrific state he was in.

But now under the care of his rescuer, Owen, who was under 350kg when he was found in the forest, has put on 35kg.

'He looks better each day.'Top: Owen on May 7 and bottom: Owen on April 25, the day he was found. Contributed

With the aim to get him to at least 450kg, Owen is on a specialised diet that includes five feeds a day high in fibre and starch.

When he returns to a healthy weight he will be returning to live with Deb, who knew him as a strong and healthy 19-year-old all those years ago.

"I do believe he was put there for a reason,” she said on finding him that day.

"He has high spirits and didn't want to die.”

The GoFundMe campaign is now complete, but donations can be made to Hucknall Horse Rescue, by visiting their Facebook page.