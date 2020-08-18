Menu
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch Kirwan v St Brendan’s

callum dick
18th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Kirwan State High School and St Brendan's College face off in Mackay today, in a repeat of the 2019 grand final.

Kick-off is at 11am.

Round 3 replays:

Mackay SHS v Ignatius Park College

The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

St Patrick's College v St Brendan's College

The full game will be livestreamed on this site. This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Immediately following the Aaron Payne Cup clash will be the Cowboys Challenge match, between the two same schools.

Round 4 -

Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College - 11.00am (Aaron Payne Cup) and 12.30 (Cowboys Challenge)

