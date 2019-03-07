A woman too loud, a gun too quiet - Gympie court

Guns and domestic violence were big issues in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

"I'm the victim” claim

A TIN Can Bay man charged with burglary told Gympie Magistrates Court this week he was the victim, not the offender.

Lee Ivan Summerville, 54, refused to enter a plea to a charge of unlawfully entering a Tin Can Bay dwelling on December 23.

Mr Summerville said he was trying to retrieve belongings to place them in storage, but found all his possessions had been disposed of, including a car, boat and furniture.

"And they've sent me a bill now for disposing of them at the tip,” he told the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan entered a not guilty plea on Mr Summerville's behalf after Mr Summerville refused to enter a plea.

His case was set down for trial on May 28.

Getting loud

EPILEPSY, mid-life hormones and anti-depressants were the reasons for a Gympie woman's breach of a Domestic Violence Order on November 28, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The woman, 32, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court loud bangs and yelling reported to police by a neighbour were really directed at her washing machine.

Her partner was asleep at the time, she said.

However, she agreed when Magistrate Chris Callaghan said her plea of guilty indicated she was yelling and swearing at the man, rather than the washing machine.

She said she had apologised to the neighbour.

"We get loud quickly when we get stressed out, but then it's over,” she said.

Her partner had epilepsy, she was menopausal and had "hormones all over the place” and did not like her anti-depressant medication, she said.

Mr Callaghan fined her $300.

Silencer charge

A YOUNG Gympie man convicted of unlawfully possessing a silencer for a gun on February 28 last year escaped further punishment in Gympie Magistrates Court.

James Denning, 21, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared in the court on Monday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted that Denning had already been sentenced to a four-year jail term for robbery and ordered no further punishment.

Weapon lost

A JONES Hill man made a rare mistake with potentially serious consequences when he accidentally left his licensed rifle on the bonnet of a car in his garage.

An embarrassed Brendan Jon Waugh, 36, pleaded guilty to failing to store the gun securely, as required by law.

A professional hunter, he told the court he had returned home after hunting and placed his pump action rifle on the bonnet of his wife's car, in the process of putting it away. This had slipped his mind and his wife had then driven off in the car. The gun slipped off the bonnet at "an unknown location”.

Waugh had immediately called the police, the court was told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Waugh's good record and described the lapse as "unfortunate”.

He placed Waugh on a $600 good behaviour bond for six months and no conviction was recorded.