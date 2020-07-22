Menu
There will be a new speed limit on Eel Creek Bridge.PICTURE : PENNY STEPHENS. 20TH NOVEMBER 2017
News

A win for people power against speeding on busy rural road

Shelley Strachan
22nd Jul 2020 9:26 AM
MORE changes have been made to the speed limit on Gympie-Woolooga Road between Gympie South and Widgee township, Transport and Main Roads announced today.

How COVID-19 drove a former Gympie businessman to drugs and court

Kilkivan is on a mission to keep its elderly residents in their community

A 90km/h limit was introduced last month on the route, known locally as Glastonbury Road, between Bushland Drive and Widgee.

Transport and Main Roads Regional Director for Southern Queensland Region Kym Murphy said a review of the change was conducted at the request of the community.

the speed limit on Eel Creek Bridge and approaches will be taken back to 80km/h. PICTURE : PENNY STEPHENS. 20TH NOVEMBER 2017
“We’ve listened and considered the factors and agreed to take the limit back to 80km/h on Eel Creek Bridge and it’s approaches,” she said.

“The limit will remain at 90km/hr from Jeremy Road to Widgee township.

“I urge all motorists to observe the new signs and always drive to the conditions.”

The review and recommendation were made by the Speed Management Committee, which includes representatives from the Queensland Police Service, Gympie Regional Council and TMR.

For more information, contact 5482 0333 or email gympie.office@

