A wedding to remember at Gunabul Homestead

IT STARTED with a wrong number but ended with a wedding for Gympie couple Layton and Tiffany Waugh.

Layton, 26, married Tiffany (nee Pearce), 21, on September 2 at a beautiful ceremony at Gunabul Homestead in Gympie.

September 2 is Layton's birthday.

Layton is the manager of Farmer and Sun, owned by his parents Steve and Trina, and Tiffany is formerly a hairdresser but now works alongside her husband.

It was a false start though, when Tiffany asked Layton for his phone number when they worked next door from each other.

"That's a funny story, Tiffany is best at telling this story,” Layton said.

"The first time I saw Layton was when I started my traineeship, I was 15.

"I googled Farmer and Sun to find his name.

"He was unavailable at the time, he had a girlfriend.”

Tiffany said things changed when Layton's mum came in for a haircut on her birthday.

"She was talking about her son and how sweet he was and how he didn't have anyone to go to the Gympie show with,” Tiffany said.

"I decided to invite him, I went next door and got his number, I rang it and it said it was disconnected.

"I was like, whatever, but then I checked Facebook later and realised he had messaged me and he apologised.”

"I was panicking,” Layton said. "I was shy, a good looking chick came in to talk to me and I was shaking and gave her the wrong number.”

That was 2014, two years later Layton planned for a photoshoot with the two families.

The couple were on holiday in Byron Bay for a much needed break.

"The week before I proposed to her my parents booked us a trip to Byron Bay. It was Labour day weekend,” Layton said.

"We went to Byron for three days, Came back on Sunday, but took her to the Gold Coast, to the Q1 -the tallest building in Qld,” Layton said.

"I took her up the lift and we got stuck in the lift.

"She called her mother and her mother started crying, thinking I was going to propos, but They didn't know anything.”

"I was using it as an excuse: my family knew what was happening, but not hers,” Layton said.

"Her stepfather and mother were there and I knew her mother was a crier, that's what I wanted to capture.

"Got down on one knee, and played a sad song (Ed Sheeren, Thinking Out Loud) I knew it would make Tiffany cry and it did, it was beautiful.”

The date was May 2, the same day Layton's parents were married.

Tiffany of course said yes, and the two set the date.

Layton had a relaxed bucks but Tiffany splashed on a cruise of the Noosa River followed by a tour of the town's bars.

"I was up all night expecting her regular drinking night phone call,” Layton joked.

The wedding arrived and there was only ever one venue in mind.

"The wedding was at Gunabul Homestead, at Zesty Edibles,” Layton said.

"I've always wanted to get married there because of him.”

The night before the wedding was low key, they helped set up the venue while Tiffany and her friends relaxed.

Tiffany was delivered to the wedding by her father, Bruce, who promised a drive around town with his daughter.

He was late.

"We eventually got there and it was overwhelming.”

Layton waited while his bride was fashionably late.

"It didn't really hit me until Tiffany rocked up,” Layton said.

"I was talking to Tiffany's brother about how I was worried about fainting.

"We had it very easy, Tiffany's stepfather (Nick) is becoming a pastor and he did most of the work for us.

"He was nervous, it was windy and when the rings were put on the book he was holding, he dropped them.”

Tiffany's mother and father gave her away.

"Tiffany's little brother and sister and they walked down the aisle,” Layton said.

There were a few little omens on the day, Layton and Tiffany choose to take them as good signs.

"The little boy was pointing at Tiffany's dress because there was a grasshopper on it,” Layton said.

"We recorded the wedding and we watched it, and we had a cat walk straight past and we didn't notice it on the day.

"Nobody objected, that's a good thing.”

Layton's father was meant to pick up the couple's kelpie, Skye, for some photos.

Skye has slight social anxiety and chose not to come along, so Layton's dad left her.

"Dad didn't pick her up because our dog got upset,” Layton said.

"We got upset she wasn't there, then we got our mate to get her and we made our guests watch us take photos with our dog.”

Bruce, Tiffany's father, then gave a long and sweet speech.

"He is a hard man, he was shaking and it was beautiful,” Layton said.

"It made us cry more than seeing each other walking down the aisle.”

"Tiffany's mum's speech was all about her being a princess.”

Tiffany had a speech written down but knew she wouldn't be able to say it.

"So she gave it to her maid of honour and she did an amazing job of it,” Layton said.

"Then Tiffany had a very short speech, to thank everyone and I got up with her.

"She couldn't finish, I tried to help her.

"I had a speech, but nothing came out, I made a bit of a fool of myself.”

The couple had already had their honeymoon in Fiji in June, which was Layton's first time overseas.

"We went to visit a village and of course, the first time overseas we had to get sick,” Layton said.

The couple bought their first block of land two months ago and are now working on building their first home.

"We have another holiday booked August next year, to Tasmania,” Layton said.

"After that, babies, she wants twins.”

"We do hope to eventually take the business over, so mum and dad get some time off.

"Because my parents only had two kids, I always say I wish they had more kids so we have more help in the shop.”