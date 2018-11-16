Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

A very fine and formal farewell to our graduating Year 12s

16th Nov 2018 5:30 PM

FORMALS fever hit Gympie this week as the Class of 2018 swapped uniforms for glamour and said farewell to secondary school life.

Last night it was Victory College and Gympie Special School's turn to walk the red carpet to their long-awaited end-of-Year 12 celebrations, with St Patrick's College and Cooloola Christian College on Tuesday night, James Nash State High School on Wednesday and Gympie Flexible Learning Centre and Gympie State High School on Thursday night.

The Gympie Times will be celebrating the rite of passage of our young people with our popular annual pictorial tribute Fine Form, which will feature every single Gympie Year 12 graduate attending this year's formals.

Fine Form will have everything - the stunning dresses and suits and the "out there” get-ups - and will be a stunning keepsake for the Class of 2018 to treasure for the rest of their lives.

The 32-page life-out will be inserted in Wednesday's The Gympie Times, so make sure you don't miss out.

fine form gympie education gympie students schoolies whatson year 12 year 12 2018
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie father, son to take their fight to the ring

    premium_icon Gympie father, son to take their fight to the ring

    News 'We are really looking forward to it'

    • 16th Nov 2018 6:10 PM
    Gympie grads say goodbye to school and head for Schoolies

    Gympie grads say goodbye to school and head for Schoolies

    News We wish the Class of 2018 a huge congratulations

    • 16th Nov 2018 5:35 PM
    Where you can view Gympie's open homes this weekend

    Where you can view Gympie's open homes this weekend

    News Old world charm and modern convenience meet in this classic Qlder

    • 16th Nov 2018 5:22 PM
    MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    News Great bargains, fun shopping this weekend

    Local Partners