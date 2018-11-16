A very fine and formal farewell to our graduating Year 12s

FORMALS fever hit Gympie this week as the Class of 2018 swapped uniforms for glamour and said farewell to secondary school life.

Last night it was Victory College and Gympie Special School's turn to walk the red carpet to their long-awaited end-of-Year 12 celebrations, with St Patrick's College and Cooloola Christian College on Tuesday night, James Nash State High School on Wednesday and Gympie Flexible Learning Centre and Gympie State High School on Thursday night.

The Gympie Times will be celebrating the rite of passage of our young people with our popular annual pictorial tribute Fine Form, which will feature every single Gympie Year 12 graduate attending this year's formals.

Fine Form will have everything - the stunning dresses and suits and the "out there” get-ups - and will be a stunning keepsake for the Class of 2018 to treasure for the rest of their lives.

The 32-page life-out will be inserted in Wednesday's The Gympie Times, so make sure you don't miss out.