Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jon Sullivan, a politician who represented Queenslanders for more than a decade, has passed away.
Jon Sullivan, a politician who represented Queenslanders for more than a decade, has passed away.
Politics

‘A true gentleman’: Tributes flow for ALP politician

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Jan 2021 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Jon Sullivan, a longstanding Queensland politician who represented Queenslanders at state and federal levels, has passed away at age 70. 

The Bulli-born politician was elected to the Queensland Legislative Assembly for Glass House in 1989 before representing Caboolture from 1992 to 1998. 

Mr Sullivan died on Sunday and was remembered at a funeral service on Thursday.

 

ALP candidate Jon Sullivan handing out how to vote forms at Narangba State School in the 2010 Federal election.
ALP candidate Jon Sullivan handing out how to vote forms at Narangba State School in the 2010 Federal election.

Elected to the Federal House of Representatives for Longman in 2007, Mr Sullivan was defeated in 2010.

Act for Kids executive director Stephen Beckett wrote online that he was saddened over the passing of his "good friend and mentor".

Former Federal member for Longman Jon Sullivan pictured with former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Brendan Gore at a visit to the Caboolture Riverbank Estate. Picture: Sarah Marshall
Former Federal member for Longman Jon Sullivan pictured with former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Brendan Gore at a visit to the Caboolture Riverbank Estate. Picture: Sarah Marshall

"A true gentleman," Mr Beckett wrote.

The Federal Member for Perth said Mr Sullivan was "a lovely man".

State member for Morayfield and Minister for Police Mark Ryan said it was a sad time for Mr Sullivan's wife Carryn, family and the broader community.

"Jon will be sadly missed," Mr Ryan said.

"He was a great contributor to society."

Close friend of almost 20 years Kerrie Craig said Mr Sullivan was an articulate and creative man who was revered among his friends.

"He was much-loved," Ms Craig said.

"He was a really interesting guy who could have a conversation about anything."

She said Mr Sullivan had many close friends through the annual Woodford Folk Festival and through his involvement in supporting local musicians.

 

Originally published as 'A true gentleman': Tributes flow for Labor politician Jon Sullivan

alp editors picks jon sullivan labor

Just In

    At home with Barry Du Bois

    At home with Barry Du Bois
    • 23rd Jan 2021 7:18 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie’s rising property markets revealed

        Premium Content Gympie’s rising property markets revealed

        News Four Gympie region suburbs have been identified as “rising markets”, with regional Queensland experiencing its strongest property performance in six years. Is your...

        Wildlife rescue group rejects council green levy claim

        Premium Content Wildlife rescue group rejects council green levy claim

        News LETTER: There is no legislative requirement requiring the awarding of grants by...

        REVEALED: 9 big decisions facing Gympie council this year

        Premium Content REVEALED: 9 big decisions facing Gympie council this year

        News Who gets the lucrative Gympie aquatic centre management contract is just one of...

        Industrial space grows at Cooloola Coast

        Premium Content Industrial space grows at Cooloola Coast

        News Gympie council has given the green light to an expansion of an industrial site at...