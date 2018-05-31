A treadmill from the 1800s! You're kidding, right?

Eddie the Convict AKA Roger Harmon loves to entertain and educate children about our wild convict days. He has made a working replica treadmill that convicts would have been made to work to turn millstones to grind grain into flour.

Eddie the convict with his authentic convict treadmill: Wolvi's Eddie the convict (AKA performer Roger Harmon) has created an authentic working replica of a treadmill of the type that would have been used by convicts to mill grain.

IT IS a long way from the Gold Coast Broadwater to Wolvi, but the coast is where Roger Harmon caught the performing bug.

He used to make marionette puppets and would perform shows on the Broadwater and in shopping centres during the 1990s.

It was around this time an idea started to form for a novel about Irish convicts arriving with the First Fleet.

"I sat down to write a story and for 14 hours it just flowed out of me," Mr Harmon said.

While he enjoyed the writing process, he decided he wanted to get a little historical accuracy into the story.

"Twenty-eight years later, the book's finished," Mr Harmon said.

His love affair with Australia's convict history continues, having spent such an extensive amount of time delving into his research on Bogs and Convicts.

"Our convict history is absolutely buried, but it's fantastic the things that went on," he said.

Now he is hoping to go to schools, dressed as his alter-ego Eddie the Convict, to educate the next generation about life for prisoners in the penal colony that was Terra Australis in the 1800s.

He is able to replicate convict weekly rations, to explain just how little they were able to survive on.

He has handmade musical instruments and an impressive treadmill replica on which convicts were forced to ride as a form of punishment.

The treadmill was used to turn a millstone that would grind grain to make flour.

Mr Harmon has also performed in some of the Mary St events and is keen to impart his knowledge.

"I've got a head full of convict history," he said.

He is hoping to release his book Bogs and Convicts at Twiga Books in Mary St soon.