A touch of winter elegance for this Gympie wedding

THEY'RE the colours you don't normally see in a dry, mild Queensland winter: the deep, lush greens and navys more at home in Europe.

But when it came time for Kelsey Birt and Nathan Dick to tie the knot, they knew exactly the look they wanted for their big day.

"I just loved the look of it, so elegant and classy,” Ms Birt said.

"It was great to see it all come together on the day.”

Preparations for their June wedding were surprisingly smooth, which Ms Birt puts down to two things: having a clear vision from the get-go and the team at the venue, Maleny Manor.

"It was just lovely, in a way they make you feel like you're the only one they're helping,” she said.

"I love to plan, I love to organise and kind of knew everything I wanted.

"The week leading up to the wedding was actually pretty chilled.”

Having been together for roughly four years now, Kelsey said the question was popped on a picnic in May of last year.

Would she call Nathan's proposal a shock? Not exactly.

"I knew he was going to ask, I think I may have made him,” she laughed.

Ever the planner, she had also planned for the weather when it came to that most important decision - the gown.

"Because it was winter I knew long sleeves were a must,” she said.

That decision came in handy when the couple had their photos taken at One Tree Hill.

"The day itself was pretty warm, but as the sun was going down we were getting our photos taken,” Kelsey said.

"It definitely came in handy because yeah, it definitely got chilly when the wind picked up.”

With a crowd of 100 at Maleny Manor, an assorted mix of family and close friends, the goal was to make sure everybody would enjoy themselves.

"That's one piece of advice I would give, make sure the band is good - it's crazy what a difference that can make to the night.”

Still though, there's always one thing all the planning in the world can't account for - other people.

Something the happy couple found out after they escaped the cold to Fiji for their honeymoon.

"When we got there we had maybe a week to ourselves,” Kelsey said, "that was when we saw all the school holiday tourists.”