A timely reminder to check children's oral health

MATT HARRIS
| 12th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Dentist.
Dentist. Paul Braven GLA130716TEETH

QUEENSLAND Health has revealed some alarming statistics regarding the dental health of Queensland children.

It was found that half of children aged 5-10 had decay in their baby teeth, leading to an average of four teeth needing dental treatment because of decay.

While almost 40% of children aged 4-6 had decay in at least one tooth at their first dental appointment.

With Dental Health Week (August 7-13) in full swing, Queensland Health is encouraging parents to organise a dental check-up for their children.

Director of Children's Oral Health Services, Dr Bruce Newman, said a simple check-up can pick up problems early and provides a great opportunity to discuss healthy eating and tooth brushing.

"We can count the child's teeth, check the alignment of teeth, check for early signs of decay and get the child used to the dental setting," Dr Newman said.

"It's also a good opportunity to ask your dentist to show you and your child how to use an effective and efficient brushing technique."

Fanelli Dental manager Judy Fanelli said their specialised Kids Care program establishes trust with kids so they treat looking after their teeth as fun.

"Our Oral Health Therapy team and dentists are specifically trained in working with children," she said. "Children can become quite anxious, so we do a lot of talking, showing and explaining so they feel in control."

More than 80% of Queensland children are eligible for free dental care until age 17. Contact your nearest School Dental or Community Oral Health clinic to see if your child is eligible.

DENTAL TIPS FOR KIDS by Fanelli Dental

- Let them choose their toothbrush and toothpaste

- Supervise brushing and then also do a parent clean

- Clean your teeth at the same time as your child

- Encourage healthy snacks and foods

- Sing a song while brushing teeth

- Set a routine for cleaning teeth in the morning and night.　

- Always talk positively about going to dentist.
 

Topics:  children dentist oral health

