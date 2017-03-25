A Taste of the Apple Isle

Talie Lloyd checks out the view from The Neck on Bruny Island.

WHEN a heatwave settled in across the east coast of Australia and the mercury in our home town of Gympie hit a scorching 43 degrees, a visit to the cooler climate of Tasmania, with its cooler climate, offered welcome relief.

In February, my husband and I left our children with their grandma and went off on a trip to Hobart and had an amazing time, exploring many of the sites Tasmania has to offer, and sampling some of the beautiful fresh local produce Tasmania has to offer.

Formerly named Van Diemen's Land by Dutch explorer Abel Tasman in 1642, the island state was renamed Tasmania in 1856.

Less than three hours flying time from Brisbane and you find yourself in the beautiful city of Hobart.

Hobart is the state capital and the largest city in Tasmania and is the second oldest of Australia's state capitals, after Sydney.

Situated on the south-east of the state, on the estuary of the Derwent River, the city is well known for its spectacular harbour and well-preserved historic architecture.

If you are a lover of travel, adventure and discovering local culture, then Hobart and the surrounding areas will definitely not disappoint.

Nicknamed 'The Apple Isle', due to it's former apple export trade, the region is now well known for a variety of fresh local produce, including fresh seafood, cheese, fruit, wine, beer and whisky.

As regular travellers, we became members of the DreamTrips travel club to have fun and meet new people with similar travel aspirations as ourselves.

But one of the biggest advantages of being part of a travel club, is getting the best deals, without having to spend time researching and booking things on our own.

Much of our trip was pre-arranged for us, with accommodation, tours and some meals included.

We had an in-destination support host who made sure that our DreamTrip would be one to remember, but we still had plenty of free time to explore on our own.

We stayed at the stunning 4.5-star Hotel Grand Chancellor, overlooking the Port of Hobart to the front and Mt Wellington to the rear.

Hobart Harbour Contributed

The hotel has panoramic views of the harbour from most floors; views that just get more exquisite the higher up you go.

It was perfectly positioned to enjoy much of the city on foot, with many award-winning restaurants offering fine dining experiences as well as local waterfront punts and fishmongers, selling fresh seafood straight from the Southern Ocean.

As with most cities, accommodation can be found to suit every budget, from upmarket hotels to guesthouses, backpacker accommodation and camping grounds.

For those who enjoy a drop of fine whisky and other distilled spirits, you can't go past the Lark Distillery, on the waterfront, offering a range of over 150 premium malt whiskies, as well a great selection of Tasmanian wines, beer and cheese platters.

Salamanca Place is also a short walk from the harbour and has an inviting selection of restaurants, galleries and craft shops and on Saturdays, you can enjoy the ambience of the renowned Salamanca Street Market, which is the largest outdoor market in the Southern Hemisphere and is a popular tourist experience, as well as being popular with the locals.

The market has approximately 300 stallholders, offering local produce and locally made crafts, fashion and gifts, with welcoming live music and the enticing smells of the many street food stalls.

We opted for a lovely Greek meze at the Mezethes Greek Taverna at Salamanca Square, in a beautiful old historic bond store, with sandstone walls and arched windows.

Sitting as a prominent back drop to the city is beautiful Mt Wellington (Kunanyi), which stands tall at 1,271m (4170ft) and overlooks the city.

Nearby Richmond is approximately 24km from the centre of Hobart and is a historic village in the Coal River Valley.

Richmond is home to Richmond Bridge, which is the oldest bridge in Australia and built by convicts in the 1820s, and nearby Richmond Gaol (Jail), which pre-dates Port Arthur and was built for just 120 Convicts.

Richmond Bridge. Contributed

Richmond is a popular village for tourists who are fascinated by the history as well as for those who love to sample the local wines and cheese.

There are several wineries just outside Richmond and winery tours are available. We took a local's recommendation and visited the multi-award Winning, 'Pooley's Wines' and enjoyed a wonderful selection of premium wines in the stunning 1830's Sandstone cellar door and even purchased a couple of bottles to take home as Souvenirs of our visit.

Tim at Pooley's Wines. Contributed

The former penal colony of Port Arthur, approximately 90 minutes away, is a must-see, when visiting Hobart.

It is approximately 90 minutes from Hobart but well worth the visit.

The ruins of the old maximum security prison, sit prominently on the large historic site that eventually confined approximately 60,000 convicts.

Surrounded on three sides by water and on the fourth by a row of chained and hungry dogs, this was a prison without walls but one from which there was no escape.

In our eyes today, the site is beautiful and if you take the 20-minute cruise around the harbour, you will see just how beautiful it is, although back in the day it would have been a place of fear.

Port Arthur. Contributed

There is a lot to learn as you walk around the site and with a guided tour, you will really get a feel for how these convicts lived.

On the way back from Port Arthur, we stopped off in the Tasman National Park, to see the Devils Kitchen and the Tasman Arch, both naturally created by the ocean over time, to form spectacular geological formations.

Tasman's Arch. Contributed

As well as Port Arthur our DreamTrip included an adventure tour to Bruny Island.

The island is only 362 km square and is situated off the South-Eastern Coast and we were very excited to go on a full day tour with 'Pennicott Wilderness Journeys'.

They picked us up from outside our hotel and in just 45 minutes, we were in Oyster Cove Marina in Kettering where we drove on to the local ferry service before getting out to enjoy the beautiful scenery and take some photographs on the short trip over.

Bruny Island has some of Tasmania's most beautifully preserved natural environments and clifftop views, including The Neck, offering a spectacular view of the ocean on two sides of the narrow isthmus, connecting Bruny Island's two Islands.

It involves a walk up fairly steep wooden steps but you will be encouraged to keep going by the view you see half way up, which will push you the extra few steps to see the magnificent panoramic view which opens up at the top.

Adventure Bay is where the real fun begins.

We got on to a 12.5-metre purpose-built speedboat and were handed full-length waterproof ponchos to wear.

The three-hour cruise was incredible, cruising past the magnificent 272m Jurassic Dolerite sea cliffs, which are said to be among the tallest in the world.

The adventure cruise took us past sea cliffs and the amazing breathing rock, which explodes water every minute, due to air being sucked into the 20m underwater cave beneath.

Wild dolphins swam along side us, and incredibly at this late stage in the season, we even saw two humpback whales.

As we cruised around the Island and through the narrow gap between the cliffs and 'The Monument', we entered the Southern Ocean and discovered a herd of Australian Fur Seals congregating on Friars Rock and some diving for fish.

The cold Antarctic winds were definitely felt on the journey back and I was glad for the waterproof poncho and the warm bowl of soup on arrival back to Adventure Bay.

'Get Shucked', Oyster Farm, is on the way back to the ferry and for seafood lovers, this is one place not to miss, with some of the freshest, tastiest Oysters Tasmania has to offer.

There is an oyster bar, if you want to stop off for lunch, or there is even a drive-thru available, for you to take your oysters and go.

'The Drunken Admiral' restaurant, on the Harbour is world renowned and popular with locals and tourists so bookings are advised. It is a lovely welcoming restaurant, full of maritime memorabilia, which makes for a fun and interesting dining experience.

And if all that wasn't enough for your taste buds, the area is also home to the Cascade Brewery and the Tasmanian traditional delicacy of the Curried Scallop Pie, or you can clean your palate with locally grown cherries and the clean, fresh water, straight from the springs of Mount Wellington.

So next time you are in need of a holiday, a great place to go for adventure and devour some wonderful fresh food, then put Hobart on your bucket list and enjoy the many tastes of The Apple Isle.

