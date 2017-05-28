A statue made from trash is heading for Brisbane

RECYCLED ART: Keith Gall built a statue completely out of recyclable items used at home.

KEITH Gall is a man of many skills and an artist in all forms.

The Gympie man has been a signwriter, chainsaw carver, bronze artist and musician. He was named Australian Champion Chainsaw Sculptor two years in a row in 2000 and 2001.

Now, the well-travelled, award-winning artist is getting back to sculpting but in a unique way. Mr Gall has created a 1.8m (6ft) statue made entirely out of recycled material for exhibit at the Green Heart Fair from June 4-7 at Brigade Park at Chermside.

He said his statue was fun to create.

"Oh, it was good fun. I found it easier to find the materials than I thought," he said. "I thought I'd have to climb through people's bins but I found everything I needed from family."

Mr Gall said he needed to be innovative to create his statue from trash.

"This latest statue commission from Cleanaway was a great challenge of ingenuity and improvisation. Planning and problem solving all the way," Mr Gall said.

"(I) used 10 recycled hospital crutches as the framework then adding general household waste that can be recycled. I am very proud to play a part in creating awareness of a global problem and finding solutions to help Reduce Reuse and Recycle."

Gympie Regional Council and Cleanaway waste education co-ordinator Elli Webb said her organisation commissioned the statue.

"We are committed to resource recovery as part of our Footprint 2025 infrastructure plan. We are also heavily supportive of education across communities and schools to support the understanding of the importance of resource recovery and the role that recycling plays in that," Ms Webb said.

The event, run by Brisbane City Council, aims to promote recycling and reducing waste.

For the first time in Fair history, the Brisbane Billycart Championships will be held at the festival.