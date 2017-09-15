A special cultural event in Gympie

Photos View Photo Gallery

LAST weekend's Opera in Springtime at St Peter's Anglican Church in Lady Mary Tce was hailed a great success, and opened the eyes of many local residents to the joys of opera.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Gympie-Cooloola, in conjunction with Opera Queensland, the event included wine and canapes beneath a spring sunset.

Proceeds from the event will be allocated to Rotary projects locally and internationally including Cooinda, Little Haven, and Rotary Projects in Cambodia/Vietnam and Soloman Islands.