A simply classic recipe

DELICIOUS: You can't go wrong with salmon when entertaining.

Barbecued Salmon with Mint and Macadamia Pesto

1kg salmon fillet, deboned

Extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon

1 1/2 cup mint leaves

1/2 cup broadleaf parsley

1 clove garlic

30g macadamia nuts

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 whole lemon

Method:

1. Make the pesto by combining mint leaves, parsley, garlic, macadamia nuts and lemon juice with three tablespoons of olive oil in a food processor and blend until a thick paste forms.

2. Preheat the barbecue hotplate or chargrill plate to medium.

3. Spray some cooking oil on a sheet of baking paper slightly larger than your salmon fillet and place fish on it, skin side down.

4. Slice the lemon into rounds and place on top of the fish and drizzle with olive oil and season to taste.

5. Wrap the paper and fillet loosely in foil, tightly sealing the edges.

6. Put the parcel on the hotplate and cook for 12 minutes.

7. Set aside, still wrapped, for five minutes to allow the fish to continue to cook through.

8. Unwrap the parcel, transfer to a serving dish and serve with the mint and macadamia pesto on the side.

9. Serve with a fresh garden salad.